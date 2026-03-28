DELMARVA. - Thousands of community members from Rehoboth Beach down to Ocean City partake in 'No Kings' protests.
All across Delmarva, cars honked, flags waved, and signs were held up during 'No Kings' protests on Saturday.
In Rehoboth Beach, they continued Saturday protests today, this time for 'No Kings' protesting. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., community members lined Route 1. Protests continued at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Samantha Maloney-Gracie with Indivisible Southern Delaware says a massive showing along Route 1 gives her a sense of hope when it comes to accomplishing change.
"It's a big sense of community," Maloney-Gracie says. "We come out every Saturday to stand together. I think there's courage in groups, in community, and we come out as a community and stand together."
Maloney-Gracie tells CoastTV that over 800 people showed up to the protests in Rehoboth Beach.
Terri Swartz was one of those at least 800 community members who lined the major highway. Swartz says advocating for change in smaller cities can still have a large impact.
"One of the reasons why I think it's great is that it helps other people who feel the same way. But maybe haven't had the courage to come forward," says Swartz.
The Town of Ocean City also saw protests put on by the Indivisible Worcester Maryland, the Democratic Club of Worcester County, and the Democratic Women's Club of Worcester County.
The protests on the Ocean City Boardwalk, which began at 12 p.m., began towards the Ocean City Inlet and moved towards the Firefighter Memorial.
Rehoboth Beach and Ocean City were just two of many areas to protest on Saturday. The following areas also saw protests:
Town of Dagsboro from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
City of Milford from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Town of Bethany Beach from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Del Kaegel showed up to the protests in Ocean City and says freedoms are like muscles, they must be exercised.
"At least we have the right," Kaegel says. "It's not good just to sit back and not get involved. You've got to be involved."
Susan Buyer, Co-Coordinator of Indivisible Worcester Maryland, says the protests today on Delmarva were one of over 3,000 nationwide.