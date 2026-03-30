LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare announced a new governance structure and leadership appointments aimed at strengthening systemwide alignment and preparing the organization for future growth in Sussex County.
The health system named Sara Larch as chair of the Beebe Medical Center Board of Directors. Cindy L. Szabo, an attorney, was also elected to the board to fill a vacancy.
According to David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, President & CEO, Beebe Healthcare, Larch has over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry and most recently is serving as the Chair of the Governance Committee.
“I am deeply honored to serve as the next Chair of the Beebe Board of Directors,” Larch said. “As only the second woman in Beebe’s history to assume the role of Board Chair, I take seriously the responsibility that comes with this position. Together with our talented leadership team, staff and board members, I look forward to building on our legacy of compassionate, high-quality care and driving positive change for our patients and families.”
As part of the restructuring, Beebe Healthcare is creating a new Beebe Healthcare, Inc. Board of Directors to serve as the overarching governing body for Beebe Medical Center, Beebe Medical Foundation and Beebe Medical Group. The new “enterprise board” will oversee systemwide strategy, alignment and accountability, which Larch will also serve as chair of that board.
The Beebe Healthcare, Inc. Board of Directors includes Sara Larch (chair), Christopher J. Weeks (vice chair), Dr. David A. Tam (secretary), Jack Berberian (treasurer), Pamela Baker, Dr. Ronald Blanck, Dr. Paul Cowan, Christian Hudson, Michael Meoli, Liane Sorenson and Christopher Vanuga.
Dr. Ronald Blanck, a former surgeon general of the U.S. Army, has decades of experience in military and private-sector healthcare consulting. Christian Hudson is a managing partner of Hudson Management with experience in investment and capital strategy, and previously helped lead major fundraising campaigns for Beebe. Liane Sorenson served 20 years in the Delaware State Legislature and has held leadership roles in education and public service organizations. Christopher Vanuga brings nearly 40 years of healthcare and risk management experience, including leadership at Deloitte.
Szabo, who joins the Beebe Medical Center board, is a partner at Morris James with a focus on estate planning, estate administration and real estate. She is active in several community organizations, including the Delaware Community Foundation.