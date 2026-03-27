BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Bethany Beach has unveiled the full lineup for its 2026 Seaside Concert Series, celebrating the town’s 125th anniversary with months of live entertainment at the Bandstand.
The season begins June 11 with Richie & High Street Rockers and features a wide mix of tribute acts, military bands, classic rock, country and family-friendly performances through October.
“I typically choose acts that represent various genres of music, but this year, I really wanted to highlight a broad range and honor traditional favorites,” Events Director Julie Malewski said.
According to organizers, July includes a busy Fourth of July week, highlighted by The Funsters on July 3 and Uncaged, a Zac Brown tribute band, on July 4 ahead of fireworks. Other summer highlights include Fleetwood Mac tribute Seven Wonders, Led Zeppelin tribute Kashmir, and country performer Kayleigh Clark with Little Rock on July 25.
Bethany Beach says military bands are also scheduled throughout the summer, including the USAF Max Impact, 287th Army Band and U.S. Navy Electric Brigade.
The series continues into the fall with shows starting Sept. 4 and signature events in October, including an Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 17 and the Puppy Pals Live dog stunt show on Oct. 24.
Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. during the summer and 6:30 p.m. in the fall unless otherwise noted.
- June 11: Richie & High Street Rockers (Oldies)
- June 18: USAF Max Impact Military (Rock/Pop)
- June 25: A Night of Motown Tribute (Motown)
- June 28: DJ Bump Tunes through the Decades
- June 30: Flying Ivories Dueling Pianos
July
- July 1: Mr. Jon & Friends Children’s Singer
- July 2: 287th Army Band Military (Concert Band)
- July 3: The Funsters Rock & Soul
- July 4: Uncaged Tribute (Zac Brown)
- July 8: Hello Sister Pop/Rock
- July 9: Decade80 Tribute (’80s)
- July 11: Charlie & the Cool Tones Classic Rock Horn Band
- July 15: Beauty & the Beats
- July 16: Larger Than Life Tribute (Boy Bands)
- July 18: Kategory 5 Classic Rock
- July 22: Teenage Satellites Rock
- July 23: Seven Wonders Tribute (Fleetwood Mac)
- July 25: Kayleigh Clark with Little Rock (90s country)
- July 27: Jerico Rockabilly, Jump Blues
- July 29: Salazar Magician
- July 30: Kashmir Tribute (Led Zeppelin)
August
- Aug. 1: High Noon Southern Rock
- Aug. 5: USNA Electric Brigade Rock
- Aug. 6: 80s Mixtape Tribute (80s)
- Aug. 8: The Rock Orchestra Tribute (Jimmy Buffett)
- Aug. 9: Cellofest & Brickhouse Duo Classical/Folk/Pop
- Aug. 13: US Army Field Band Pop
- Aug. 15: Quiet Fire Soul
- Aug. 17: USAF Blue Aces Rock/Pop/R&B
- Aug. 20: Satisfaction Tribute (Rolling Stones)
- Aug. 22: Real Diamond Tribute (Neil Diamond)
- Aug. 27: 7 Bridges Tribute (Eagles)
- Aug. 29: Crash the Limo ’90s to Now
September
- Sept. 4: Love Seed Mama Jump Pop/Rock
- Sept. 5: The Jimmies 80s
- Sept. 6: Jesse Garron Tribute (Elvis)
- Sept. 18: Broadway at the Beach Show Tunes
- Sept. 19: The Nowhere Men Rock & Soul
- Sept. 25: 70s Flashback Tribute (70s)
- Sept. 26: Delmarva Big Band Jazz/Big Band
October
- Oct. 17: Enzian Musikanten & dancers Oktoberfest (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Oct. 24: Puppy Pals Live! Dog Stunt Show (noon)
Town leaders say additional special events set to take place include the Poseidon Festival from May 22–24 and the Songwriter Showcase from May 29–31.