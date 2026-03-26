Georgetown Police

Police said some solicitors may operate legally, but there has been a rise in complaints about aggressive and potentially predatory sales tactics.

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown Police are warning people who live there and business owners to stay alert when approached by solicitors, especially those claiming to represent energy brokers.

Police said some solicitors may operate legally, but there has been a rise in complaints about aggressive and potentially predatory sales tactics. These people may try to pressure others into sharing sensitive information or making quick decisions.

Georgetown Police remind the public:

  • All businesses operating in town must have a valid business license
  • Do not to provide personal information to solicitors and not to allow anyone to view utility bills, financial statements or other personal documents
  • Be cautious of high-pressure tactics or requests for immediate action

Anyone who feels uncomfortable or believes their safety could be at risk, is urged to call 911. For non-emergencies, people can contact Georgetown Police at 302-856-6613.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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