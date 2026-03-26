GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown Police are warning people who live there and business owners to stay alert when approached by solicitors, especially those claiming to represent energy brokers.
Police said some solicitors may operate legally, but there has been a rise in complaints about aggressive and potentially predatory sales tactics. These people may try to pressure others into sharing sensitive information or making quick decisions.
Georgetown Police remind the public:
- All businesses operating in town must have a valid business license
- Do not to provide personal information to solicitors and not to allow anyone to view utility bills, financial statements or other personal documents
- Be cautious of high-pressure tactics or requests for immediate action
Anyone who feels uncomfortable or believes their safety could be at risk, is urged to call 911. For non-emergencies, people can contact Georgetown Police at 302-856-6613.