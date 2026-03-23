Woman charged after altercation at Dover casino

DOVER, Del. - An altercation at a craps table at Bally’s Casino in Dover on March 14 resulted in assault and weapons charges, the Delaware Division of Gaming Enforcement announced.
Investigators determined that after a male struck a female in the face with money, the woman drew a handgun and hit him in the face, causing injury.
Authorities said the woman refused to cooperate with security and left the casino.
The woman was later identified as Jacklyn Twitchell, a former Bally’s employee. She voluntarily surrendered to Delaware State Police Troop 3 on March 20.
Twitchell was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court on charges of second-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and aggravated menacing.
She was remanded to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $26,000 cash bond.
The investigation is ongoing.