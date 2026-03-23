LEWES, Del. - A worker was seriously injured Monday after falling into a trench at a Lewes construction site.
According to Delaware State Police, a 75-year-old inspector was on a construction site when an excavator swung, knocking him into an approximately 15-foot-deep hole. This was near the intersection of Bayview Medical Drive and Savannah Road.
The Sussex County Technical Rescue Team responded to assist with what firefighters described as a low-grade trench rescue. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Stadler said crews used specialized equipment to safely remove the man from the hole.
State troopers say the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Because the incident involved a below-grade trench, the Lewes Fire Department said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is expected to investigate to determine whether proper safety measures were in place.