LEWES, Del. - Rocking the Docks has announced two major concert events as part of its 2026 summer season at the Lewes Ferry Grounds, with additional shows expected to be added in the coming weeks.
The Rolling Together Revue is scheduled for June 21 and will feature G. Love, Donavon Frankenreiter and Moon Taxi, bringing together artists known for a mix of rock, blues and coastal-inspired sounds.
Later in the summer, the venue says it will host its first Summer Blues Fest on Aug. 15, headlined by The Record Company. The lineup will also include Sweet Leda and Lower Case Blues.
Organizers say the concerts are part of a growing seasonal schedule, with at least 18 shows planned for the summer at the Lewes location.
The docks say additional performances already announced include shows by Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country in May, Keller Williams in June, and several acts scheduled throughout July and August.