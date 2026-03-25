DELAWARE - In December, Delaware received $157 million to improve rural health care, part of a larger $785 million investment over five years through the federal Rural Health Transformation Program. The governor’s office says about 40% of the state’s population lives in rural communities and stands to benefit from the funding.
A medical school is part of a broader effort funded through the federal Rural Health Transformation Program. In December, Delaware received $157 million to improve rural health care, part of a larger $785 million investment over five years. About 40% of the state’s population lives in rural communities, which stand to benefit from the funding.
Plans call for the medical school to open as early as fall 2028, and the state has outlined 15 total health care projects tied to the funding, including the proposed school. State documents say the school would create a “pipeline” of doctors to serve Delaware long-term.
But not everyone agrees a new medical school is the best use of funds.
Dr. William Albanese, a Lewes physician, said Delaware struggles to compete with neighboring states on pay, making it hard to recruit and retain doctors. “A primary care physician in Delaware makes about 30% to 40% less than in Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey,” he said. “There’s no way a doctor is going to come work here if they’re making significantly less.”
Albanese argues the state should focus on attracting doctors now, including offering financial incentives and residency programs with service commitments. “You can supplement salaries with stipends and pay physicians during residency with a commitment to return and serve,” he said. “That makes them much more likely to come to a rural area, put in service and lay down roots in Sussex County.”
He added that long-term retention depends on the support systems in place. “The longevity piece is really about what infrastructure you’re going to put in place to support them while they’re here,” Albanese said. He noted that other states, including Kentucky, Oklahoma and parts of California, have successfully implemented similar programs.