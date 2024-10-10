Sea Witch Festival Map

Map of upcoming closures for the Sea Witch Festival. (City of Rehoboth Beach)

REHOBOTH BEACH Del.- The Sea Witch Festival will take place in Rehoboth Beach Oct. 25 through Oct. 27, with a parade along Rehoboth Avenue starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. The city says to be aware of the following closures:

  • Rehoboth Avenue closed from 2 a.m. Saturday until approximately 4 p.m.
  • Parking will be prohibited on Rehoboth Avenue; use side streets instead
  • 1st and 2nd Streets are open for crossing before 9:30 a.m.
  • State Road, Sussex Street and 4th Street will be closed for the parade line-up
  • Parking will be restricted on Scarborough Avenue