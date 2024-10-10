REHOBOTH BEACH Del.- The Sea Witch Festival will take place in Rehoboth Beach Oct. 25 through Oct. 27, with a parade along Rehoboth Avenue starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. The city says to be aware of the following closures:
Upcoming road closures for The Sea Witch Festival in Rehoboth Beach
Tags
Locations
Olivia Armstrong
Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Maryland and Delaware authorities search for Joshua Murphy, active search discontinued
-
DELDOT's Tag-A-Palooza returns: Delawareans have a chance to win low-digit plates
-
Crop duster plane crashes in Parsonsburg Monday morning
-
UPDATE: Community mourns the loss of former Lewes mayor Ted Becker
-
Millsboro contractor, Frank Stiles, arrested for home improvement fraud