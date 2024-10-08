FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - After nearly a decade of planning, Fenwick Island will begin dredging two boating channels in Little Assawoman Bay on Monday, Oct. 14, to improve navigation and safety for the boating community. According to the Town of Fenwick Island, sedimentation buildup has hindered the channels' navigability, and the dredging project aims to restore them.
The dredged material, primarily sand, will be safely deposited on land being developed for a residential community. Dredging in the North Channel will start on Oct. 14, with the South Channel dredging set for Nov. 1. The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 12, with all equipment demobilized by early December, says the town.
The materials for the project will be placed on the Carl M. Freeman Companies property. Representative Ron Gray and Senator Gerald Hocker, helped secure over $1 million in state funding and Sussex County Council also contributed $800,000 earlier this year.
Mayor Magdeburger urged patience from residents during the temporary disruptions as the project begins.