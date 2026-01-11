MILLSBORO, Del. - About four months after the opening of the Millsboro Bypass, some people say heavy truck traffic continues to rumble through downtown streets, raising questions about whether the multimillion-dollar project is achieving its intended purpose.
According to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), the bypass was designed to ease congestion and divert large trucks away from the town’s main corridors. But many who live and work downtown say trucks remain a daily presence.
"Trucks definitely need to be diverted," said Melody Macnamara, who works at Nectar Cafe & Juice Bar.
People say the trucks bring more than just noise. Some complain of strong odors, particularly from chicken transport trucks, which they say make the area less inviting for locals and visitors.
"My problem with it is the chicken trucks in particular, because of the businesses that we have here," said Joy Hilliker, who works at Black Cat Antiques. "Most of them are food oriented, and you have chicken trucks coming through here that smell terribly."
Kim Barton, who works at Nectar Cafe & Juice Bar, said the truck traffic is affecting customers’ dining experiences.
"I think it actually bothers our customers when they’re in here because they’re trying to eat a good meal and they’re seeing chickens," Barton said. "They know the chickens are going on their last ride. So I think it kind of hurts us."
For others, they say that Millsboro is growing rapidly and it's important for the town to focus on the trucks still coming through downtown.
"It’s really important that this town develops as the other towns become a destination," said Melody Macnamara. "And the only way we can do that is to get rid of the trucks from downtown."
Some people say the project has not delivered the change they expected.
"The town’s still the same," Hilliker said. "It hasn’t changed with that whole million-dollar, billion-dollar construction that they did. Spending all that money on that is a waste because they’re still coming through here."
CoastTV spoke with Millsboro Police Chief Moyer and he says he has been in discussions with DelDOT about continued truck traffic downtown. He says they both plan to collect traffic data through the spring and summer before considering any permanent changes.