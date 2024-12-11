OCEAN CITY, Md. - A new music festival will take to the boardwalk May 17-18, 2025. Ocean City Tourism made the announcement on social media Monday.
The rock and roll themed concert series has released a star-studded lineup. Saturday's headliners include Def Leppard and Motley Crue and Sunday's headliners are Nickelback and Shinedown. The festival will be put on by the producers of Oceans Calling and Country Calling.
These other two festivals have proven to be very successful, with 50,000 in attendance for 2024's Oceans Calling and about the same for Country Calling. Oceans Calling is going on its fourth year on the beach while Country Calling will only be on its second.
Oceans Calling has hosted rock genre artists before, most recently including Cage the Elephant, Third Eye Blind, Counting Crows, and more.