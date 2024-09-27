Ocean's Calling

Rain might be a worry for those attending Ocean's Calling in Ocean City this weekend.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The "Ocean's Calling" Music Festival is expected to draw 50,000 people to Ocean City this weekend, offering three days of live music, food, and entertainment.

Headliners Blink-182, The Killers, and the Dave Matthews Band will take the stage, along with numerous other performers.

Despite the possibility of rain, festival-goers remain excited. “There’s no bad weather, only bad clothing,” said Amanda and Justin Hemm, a couple attending the event. “We’re going to come, have some fun, and just rock it out.”

Others, like Donna and Blake Heggestad, echoed the sentiment.

“We do not want to get wet, but if it happens, it happens. We’re just happy to be here for this festival at the end of the year,” Donna Heggestad said.

Rain or shine, festival organizers and attendees are looking forward to a memorable weekend filled with music and good vibes.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio. 

Recommended for you