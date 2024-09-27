OCEAN CITY, Md. - The "Ocean's Calling" Music Festival is expected to draw 50,000 people to Ocean City this weekend, offering three days of live music, food, and entertainment.
Headliners Blink-182, The Killers, and the Dave Matthews Band will take the stage, along with numerous other performers.
Despite the possibility of rain, festival-goers remain excited. “There’s no bad weather, only bad clothing,” said Amanda and Justin Hemm, a couple attending the event. “We’re going to come, have some fun, and just rock it out.”
Others, like Donna and Blake Heggestad, echoed the sentiment.
“We do not want to get wet, but if it happens, it happens. We’re just happy to be here for this festival at the end of the year,” Donna Heggestad said.
Rain or shine, festival organizers and attendees are looking forward to a memorable weekend filled with music and good vibes.