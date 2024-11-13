PHILADELPHIA, PA. – The planned departure of the historic SS United States from Philadelphia’s Pier 82 has been delayed. The SS United States Conservancy of the trip say the delay ensures safe transport conditions and gives them time to address outstanding logistical concerns.
Okaloosa County officials are closely monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that could impact the vessel’s journey to its destination in Mobile, Alabama.
The SS United States, once moved, will be transported by multiple tugboats and prepared over the next year for deployment as the world's largest artificial reef. The boat was originally expected to pass through the Delaware Bay Nov. 15, past Delmarva's coast.
Organizers say the vessel will undergo significant preparations before it is transformed, including the removal of non-metal parts and fuel, along with modifications to facilitate a safe and stable underwater landing. While the exact Gulf location for the reef is not yet confirmed, it is expected to be about 20 miles south of the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area in the Florida Panhandle.
In collaboration with the SS United States Conservancy, Okaloosa County is also planning to establish a land-based museum in Destin-Fort Walton Beach, featuring artifacts and iconic components from the vessel, such as its funnels and radar mast. This museum will serve as a tribute to the ship’s rich history and legacy.