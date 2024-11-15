MILFORD, Del. - According to DelDOT, work to install an overheight vehicle warning system, called "clankers," began about a month ago on the Mispillion River Bridge in Milford.
"Clankers" are boat buoys that are designed to deter overheight trucks from striking the bridge by audibly warning them.
On Nov. 10, an overheight combine struck the top of the bridge causing it to temporarily close. DelDOT says this reinforced their concern about damage to the bridge from strikes and the need for additional measures to protect it.
The bridge is almost 100 years old and has been hit more than seven times over the past ten years.
Donna Warfield lives in Milford and has seen the havoc caused when bridge crashes have happened in the past and the annoyance that comes with closures that last months.
"I think that the signage they put up before the bridge isn't sufficient," said Warfield.
DelDOT says the "clankers" have been successful on other bridges in the state.