MILFORD, Del. - S. Rehoboth Blvd. in Milford temporarily closed Sunday after a combine struck the Mispillion River Drawbridge, prompting an inspection by engineers. The bridge has since reopened to traffic.
In response to repeated bridge strikes, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced plans to install an overheight warning system known as “clankers” at the Mispillion River Bridge on S. Rehoboth Blvd. These “clankers” are designed to audibly alert oversized vehicles before they reach the bridge, aiming to deter them from causing further damage. This system, composed of modified boat buoys, was developed by engineers in collaboration with DelDOT after the bridge sustained seven strikes in recent years, leading to significant repairs and a six-month closure before reopening in August 2023.
According to DelDOT spokesperson C.R. McLeod, "Despite numerous signs and flashing lights, we just weren’t having success in really stopping that bridge from being struck." He emphasized that the clankers provide a more direct deterrent, helping prevent damage and preserve historic bridges like the one in Milford.
DelDOT anticipates the clanker system at Mispillion River Bridge will be operational by the end of the year.