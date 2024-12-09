Georgetown Fire Company honors fallen firefighter Thomas Berry III with memorial

The Georgetown Fire Company is honoring fallen firefighter Thomas Berry III, who gave his life in the line of duty, with a memorial at the fire station. Courtesy Georgetown Fire Co. 

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Fire Company is honoring fallen firefighter Thomas Berry III, who gave his life in the line of duty, with a memorial at the fire station.

Berry, a 23-year-old volunteer firefighter with both the Georgetown and Ellendale Fire Companies, died in August while assisting at the scene of an accident. According to police, Berry had stopped to help a driver whose vehicle had struck a utility pole. While he was assisting, the pole snapped, causing electrical wires to fall. Berry suffered life-threatening injuries from the wires and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Georgetown Fire Company and its members are dedicating the memorial to recognize Berry's sacrifice and his commitment to serving the community.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

Recommended for you