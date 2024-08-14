SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Sussex County agencies and the community are coming together to honor their fallen hero who made the ultimate sacrifice. Signs of grieving could be seen on Wednesday at the Georgetown Fire Station, one of the companies where Thomas Wilson Berry III volunteered.
Sussex County flags were lowered to half-staff and black ribbons were draped above the garage doors where Berry once entered and exited to serve and protect his community. Fire trucks from multiple agencies display the ribbons as first responders across Sussex County grieve the loss of not just a colleague, but a friend.
Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company President Kyle Perry released a statement describing Thomas's 8-year tenue with the agency as remarkable.
"As a fourth-generation firefighter and 2022 Firefighter of the Year, his dedication, skill, and compassion have made him a valued team member," Perry says. "His commitment to the fire service and the community has set a high standard, inspiring others. Thomas's legacy of excellence and selfless service continues to impact fellow firefighters and the community. He will be forever in our hearts!"
A procession of fire trucks Wednesday afternoon took Berry through the Georgetown Circle as the community gathered to pay their respects.
Robert Murray, Sussex County Public Safety Director, expressed the deep sense of loss. "We're devastated. We're heartbroken, and it's going to take a lot of time to accept this and move forward. We're leaning on each other, and we've received a lot of outreach from neighboring communities, which has meant a lot."
Murray also spoke about Berry's dedication.
"You always saw him with a smile on his face. He was always willing to help, to go the extra mile. All you had to do was ask. Sometimes you didn't even need to ask—if he saw something that needed to be done, he jumped right in and took care of it."
Berry did just that, jumping into action when a crash occurred Tuesday afternoon. While helping the driver, a utility pole snapped, bringing down electrical wires and resulting in his death.
Chief Mark Rogers of the Georgetown Fire Station shared memories of Berry, noting his long-term plan to serve the community. "He was working his way up to be a captain. He was taking some leadership classes to do that."
The scene of the tragedy still bears the marks of the incident—cut-up wires, a hubcap, metal, and other debris. The power pole that fell has been replaced, but the loss of this pillar in the Sussex County community is felt deeply.
A proud Lewes native, Mallory is a dynamic weeknight anchor at CoastTV News, where she brings a blend of local insight and journalistic excellence. Twice honored by the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association, Mallory earned the "Video Journalist/One Man Band Reporter" award in 2020 and was part of the team that won "Outstanding Morning Newscast" in 2022. Tune in to see Mallory anchor CoastTV News at 11 p.m. on weeknights and keep an eye out for her reports during the 5 and 6 p.m. broadcasts.