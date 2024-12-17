SNOW HILL, Md.- The Worcester County Commissioner launched efforts to purchase two key properties in the West Ocean City commercial maritime harbor to protect the county’s fishing industries.
The properties, home to Southern Connection Seafood and Martin Fish Company, are important for offloading and selling catches. They also serve as a key hub for Maryland’s commercial fishing fleet, which generates more than $3.7 million annually according to the county.
The county’s move aims to block Renexia SpA, a foreign-owned construction company and the parent company to US Wind, from purchasing the properties to build a facility for its offshore wind project, which they say would damage fishing operations and harbor access.
“If there ever was a worthy use of eminent domain, this is it,” Chief Administrative Officer Weston Young said. “There is support for the actions being taken today by the Worcester County Commissioners, the Ocean City Mayor and Council, and area stakeholders, as well as an overwhelming majority of residents, businesses, and property owners, who are against US Wind destroying our commercial harbor and the resort’s viewshed.”
This comes after the Maryland Board of Public Works approval of a tidal wetlands license, allowing alternative energy company U.S. Wind to begin replacing a pier in West Ocean City.
The harbor is also critical for events like the White Marlin Open and supports the local economy, including biotech industries reliant on horseshoe crab blood. In 2023, the WMO generated 130 jobs, attracted 3,500 anglers and awarded roughly $10.5 million in prize money according to the county.
Tuesday morning, Sussex County Council members voted 4-1 to deny a conditional use request that would've allowed U.S. Wind to build a major electrical substation near the Indian River Power Plant.