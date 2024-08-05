OCEAN CITY, Md. - Anglers, get your fishing gear ready and prepare for the highly anticipated White Marlin Open. The event is said to be the largest billfish tournament in the world.
Brendan Hanley, owner of Pure Lure and sponsor of the White Marlin Open, eagerly anticipates the influx of visitors.
"The White Marlin Open is the largest week for our retail operation of the entire year. It draws in hundreds of thousands of people to Ocean City for this main event," Hanley shared.
Not only does Pure Lure benefit from the event, but other local businesses such as Atlantic Tackle have also seen a noticeable increase in foot traffic.
The positive impact of the White Marlin Open extends beyond just the fishing retailers. Amy Thompson, who works for the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, highlights how the event benefits the entire community.
"It's great for the town to have all of this crowd and energy here. Some of these anglers are bringing their families, and they're enjoying other attractions like Jolly Roger Amusement Park. It's a bigger thing than just those boats that go out," Thompson said.
However, the event is currently showing a much smaller attendance compared to previous years. New this year, the White Marlin Open will conclude on August 10.