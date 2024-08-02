OCEAN CITY, Md. - The fishing competition, White Marlin Open, is days away from beginning. However, the fifty-first contest will be different from others.
According to a Facebook post from organizers, the fishing days will be extended to include Saturday, Aug. 10. This is due to a possibility of windy offshore conditions.
Registration for the event closes on Sunday and will begin on Monday, Aug. 5.
This is the world’s largest offshore billfish tournament held annually in Ocean City. Anglers compete to catch record-breaking white and blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, swordfish or dolphin. The event includes festivities at the inlet as well, featuring local vendors and food trucks.