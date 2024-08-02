OCEAN CITY, Md. - Large boats and anglers continue to make their way to the Ocean City area for the 51 White Marlin Open.
One of the boats registers is the Catch 23 which belongs to NBA all-time great Michael Jordan. The Bayliss Boatworks yacht is 82 feet long and has been a regular participant at the Open since making its debut in 2019.
In 2023, two anglers on the Catch 23 were registered including Jordan himself. The boat reported two white marlin catches. Neither was brought on board. In previous years, the tournament has seen Chef Emeril Lagasse, baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs, country music singer Roy Clark and "Wild" Bill Wichrowski of the reality show Deadliest Catch.
Boat registration ends at 7 p.m. Sunday.