OCEAN CITY, Md -318 boats are registered for the 2024 White Marlin Open. It is a significant drop from the 400 that were registered in 2023.
White Marlin officials are reporting the prize pool this year is $8.5 million. With the weather situation this week, the White Marlin Open has been extended to Saturday, August 10. Anglers will still have three days to compete, but now an extra to factor into their strategy.
The scales at Harbor Island Marina are open 4:00 pm to 9:15 pm each day. The minimum metrics for a qualifying white marlin are 70 pounds and 70 inches in length. There was no qualifying white marlin in 2023.