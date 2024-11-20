WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved a tidal wetlands license that would let alternative energy company U.S. Wind begin to replace a pier in West Ocean City. The pier would be part of its operations and maintenance facility on Harbor Road for its wind farm project.
It was expected to receive approval by the Board in October. Then it was taken off that month's meeting agenda. The Board allowed more time for people to offer comments on the application.
According to a document that will be presented at Wednesday's meeting, there were 853 commenters submitting form letters. Only 10 were in favor of the U.S. Wind plan for the pier. Despite the overwhelming opposition, the Board's Wetlands Administrator is recommending the license be approved.
Brian Tinkler, general manager of Atlantic Tackle, voiced concerns about the long-term effects. “The last thing anyone in this town wants is for that area t look like Sparrows Point in Baltimore,” Tinkler said.
Lynette Catha, who fishes in the area, worries the project could harm the local fishing industry. “We have just wonderful fishing out here,” Catha said. “And it’s just really sad to see them approve something that, in the long run, is going to hurt our industry right here.”
U.S. Wind has received federal approval to build up to 114 wind turbines at a site off the Ocean City coast. The project has drawn backlash from coastal communities. Ocean City and Fenwick Island are co-defendants in a lawsuit against the agency that approved the wind farm, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.