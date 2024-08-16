DELAWARE - Delaware students are still struggling to meet math and English standards. While 2024 standardized test scores show some improvement from last year, there's still a long road ahead to achieve the success that parents and teachers are aiming for.
Results indicate slight gains in math for students in grades 3-8, up 1 percent from last year, but English scores remain stagnant. In high schools, Delaware uses the SAT for statewide assessment scores. Reading scores improved by 1 percent, but declines were noted in math and essay writing, with math continuing on a downward trend at just 18 percent proficient or higher. Delaware State Education Association President Stephanie Ingram attributes the ongoing challenges to the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"For these students, who spent some of their formative years at home, maybe without the support needed for online learning, they missed important things," Ingram said.
Ingram also emphasized that standardized tests do not fully capture students' growth or struggles and stressed that it is unfair to place the blame solely on teachers, citing the state's difficulties in hiring and retaining educators.
Some parents, like Walter Bogan, believe the pandemic should not be used as an excuse for low scores. "That doesn't fly with me," Bogan said.
He pointed to overcrowding in schools and a lack of discipline as contributing factors to the disappointing results. "You know, you've had this massive influx of people over the last four years, and discipline is non-existent these days," Bogan added.
Others, like Leeann Pulchny, argue that the teacher shortage is significantly impacting student performance. "The lack of support that teachers have, I think, is a huge issue that plays into how well the school system is doing," Pulchny said.
Ingram remains hopeful that recent legislative changes, such as providing free meals to underprivileged students, will help boost performance in the upcoming school year.
The state report also highlights certain schools and districts that saw significant improvements, including Indian River High School, which reported a ten percent increase in SAT essay scores.