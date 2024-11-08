GEORGETOWN, Del. - The first state's storied Return Day brought crowds together in Georgetown on Thursday, blending music, food and local vendors for a community celebration dating back over 200 years.
Laurie Miller, a vendor at the event, described the tradition as something uniquely Delawarean.
"Return Day is a sense of community, and having everybody come out and participate together is wonderful,” Miller said.
Dating to the late 1700s, the holiday originally served as a gathering for Delawareans to hear election results. Oct. 7, is more about unity, according to longtime attendee Charlie Koskey.
“It’s a beautiful day, and I’m happy to be here. This is our 25th year here on The Circle,” Koskey said.
Return Day takes place every two years, making 2026 the next chance to partake in this cherished Delaware tradition.