Return Day

Georgetown brings in a huge gathering of the community for their "Return Day" celebration with the streets full of people, vendors, and town officials.

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The first state's storied Return Day brought crowds together in Georgetown on Thursday, blending music, food and local vendors for a community celebration dating back over 200 years.

Laurie Miller, a vendor at the event, described the tradition as something uniquely Delawarean.

"Return Day is a sense of community, and having everybody come out and participate together is wonderful,” Miller said.

Dating to the late 1700s, the holiday originally served as a gathering for Delawareans to hear election results. Oct. 7, is more about unity, according to longtime attendee Charlie Koskey.

“It’s a beautiful day, and I’m happy to be here. This is our 25th year here on The Circle,” Koskey said.

Return Day takes place every two years, making 2026 the next chance to partake in this cherished Delaware tradition.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio. 

Reporter

Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.

Recommended for you