DELMARVA- Parts of Delmarva saw the Northern Lights Thursday night.
The remnants of a strong geomagnetic storm combined with the high pressure system Delmarva is under led to parts of the peninsula seeing the spectacular show.
The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, are caused by charged particles from the sun, known as solar wind, interacting with Earth's magnetic field. When these particles collide with gases like oxygen and nitrogen in the Earth's atmosphere, they create vibrant light displays that can appear in various colors, such as green, pink, and purple.
Photos sent to CoastTV show skies in various shades of red, purple, and even green.
Normally, the Northern Lights are visible in regions closer to the magnetic poles, like Alaska, Canada, and Scandinavia. However, during periods of increased solar activity, particularly during geomagnetic storms caused by coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the sun, the aurora can be seen much farther south.