DELAWARE - Starting January 1, 2025, Delaware's minimum wage has officially increased to $15 an hour, up from the previous rate of $13.25. This marks a significant step for workers across the state as officials aim to address the rising cost of living.
For a full-time worker logging 40 hours per week, this translates to an additional $70 in their weekly earnings. Tony Winter, a local resident, highlighted the challenges faced by low-wage earners, saying, "It’s very difficult for people, particularly families, to live on a $13 an hour wage."
The wage increase comes at a time when Delaware ranks 31st on national cost-of-living reports, highlighting the growing challenge for residents to keep up with expenses. State officials hope the new minimum wage will enhance the purchasing power of low-wage workers and reduce reliance on public subsidies.
Not everyone, however, is optimistic about the change. A former business owner expressed concerns that the higher minimum wage might force some employers to cut back on staff, noting that rising costs across the board create challenges for businesses and consumers alike.
At Oceans Side in Fenwick Island, owner Rob Fitzpatrick said the new minimum wage won’t affect his business significantly. "Just about all of the staff already get paid $15 an hour, even before tips," Fitzpatrick explained. "They rely pretty heavily on tips, which adds an extra $6 to $10 an hour for them. The wage going up is good, but they depend on customer generosity anyway."
Winter believes raising the minimum wage is essential to combat inflation’s effects on working families. "Actually, I’d like to see them go higher than $15, but the increase should certainly help a lot of people in Delaware," he said.
Though opinions differ, the hope is that the new wage standard will lead to greater opportunities for Delaware’s workforce.