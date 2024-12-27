MILTON, Del. - Starting in 2025, Delaware’s minimum wage will rise to $15 an hour, up from the current $13.25.
This increase, announced by state officials, aims to provide a little extra relief for workers as living costs continue to climb.
As the state’s cost of living feels high to many, a lot of residents agree the wage boost is a necessary step.
"You can't expect everything else to cost more and not pay the people on the front line more," said Liz Liberatore, a resident of Milton. "They need to make a living... the more people who can make a living without relying on public subsidies, the better off we are."
However, not everyone is convinced the increase will make a significant difference. Jay McConnell, a local business owner at the Mercantile in Milton, noted that rising costs may offset the wage boost. "I don't think it will help them that much, considering everything else is going up along the way."
Despite differing opinions, one common theme emerges: workers and employers alike agree that the minimum wage should be sufficient for not necessarily a comfortable one, but instead just simply a livable one.
Delaware ranks 31st on multiple cost-of-living reports, making this wage increase an important step in improving the purchasing power for low-wage workers across the state.