GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation is planning a major road project that would add an overpass and expand lanes at the busy intersection of Route 113 and Route 18/Route 404 in Georgetown. Utility relocation for the project is currently underway.
The project calls for building an overpass that would carry Route 18 and Route 404 over U.S. 113, replacing the current traffic light at that intersection.
Plans include loop ramps in the northeast and southwest sections of the intersection, allowing drivers to enter and exit Route 113 without stopping at traffic lights. The project would also widen Route 113 to three lanes in each direction between Bedford Street and Ennis Street. DelDOT Director of Community Relations, CR McLeod, said this project is comparable to the overpass in Millsboro.
According to DelDOT, the improvements are designed to preserve mobility for people who live there and local businesses while reducing congestion and improving safety along the highway corridor.
The project aims to decrease crashes and better handle expected increases in local, seasonal and through traffic, according to DelDOT. The intersection has one of the highest numbers of reported crashes each year on Route 113 in Georgetown.
This spot was chosen through the Georgetown Environmental Assessment as part of the U.S. 113 North/South Study, which evaluated long-term transportation needs along the corridor.
DelDOT said the groundbreaking for the project is expected to happen this summer.