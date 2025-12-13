For any news you may have missed, here is your Week In Review:
MONDAY: Rehoboth Beach city officials considered making changes to the Summer Concert Series at the bandstand. Businesses have pushed back on the concerts, saying they affect their bottom lines. City officials are debating reducing the number of concerts held and restricting the times they take place.
TUESDAY: Ocean View adopted new guidelines for public protests. Under updated rules, the fee to apply for a protest permit has been reduced from $150 to $25. A permit is now required for gatherings of more than 50 people, up from the previous threshold of 10. The town also reversed its earlier stance on face coverings, now allowing them during demonstrations.
WEDNESDAY: After months of internal turmoil, members of the Lewes Fire Department elected new leadership. Gregory Bennett, who served as fire chief in 2024, was chosen as fire president. Bennett defeated current president Wally Evans by a two-to-one margin.
THURSDAY: Milford officials announced plans to install four new public restrooms downtown. T-Mobile awarded the city a $50,000 Hometown Grant to support the project. With no existing public bathrooms in the downtown area, the city says the new facilities will improve the visitor experience.
FRIDAY: Representatives from The Onyx Group, developers behind the proposed One Rehoboth Avenue hotel, did not offer a specific timeline for when demolition will resume on the former Dolle’s building. Speaking before the Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission, the group said only that work would restart “soon.”