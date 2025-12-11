MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford has been awarded a $50,000 grant to fund the installation of public restrooms in its downtown district.
City leaders gathered Wednesday afternoon at city hall for a check presentation during a holiday open house to celebrate the announcement. Milford is just the second community in Delaware to receive the grant from T-Mobile. The town hopes the project will improve the visitor experience and support local businesses.
“Our downtown area and the Delaware Bayshore Byway have always been community gathering spaces for residents and visitors alike," said Lauren Swain, Economic Development & Community Engagement Administrator for the City of Milford. "As we continue to invest in enhancing the experience for everyone coming to these areas, we are grateful for this T-Mobile grant as it helps ensure we can meet a long- standing community need that provides comfort and accessibility for all.”
T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants program supports small towns with populations under 50,000. Since launching in 2021, the initiative has provided more than $20 million to 450 communities across 48 states and Puerto Rico.
Smyrna received this grant in 2023 for their Downtown Arts Program.