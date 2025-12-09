OCEAN VIEW, Del. - The Town of Ocean View has adopted a sweeping overhaul of its public-demonstration rules, replacing its controversial "First Amendment Assemblies" ordinance with a new "Community Demonstrations" law that significantly expands protections for protesters and loosens several of the restrictions that drew public criticism over the summer.
The new ordinance raises the threshold for requiring a permit from 10 participants to more than 50 on Town property, reduces permit fees to a flat $25, and narrows mask restrictions to align with state law. Recurring events may be covered under a single permit valid for up to four months.
Town Solicitor Max Walton said at Tuesday’s meeting that the revised ordinance is a prime example of how the Town Council can collaborate with the community to address concerns. The ACLU of Delaware, which had sharply criticized the original July ordinance, issued a statement welcoming the town’s changes.
"ACLU-DE is pleased that Ocean View has addressed our concerns and worked to ensure there will be no infringement on First Amendment rights for protestors. The town has preserved the constitutional right to spontaneous protests in public spaces, and the revised ordinance ensures that protest leaders cannot be held unconstitutionally liable for the conduct of others. We hope the town will continue to prioritize these civil liberties in the future," said Casira Copes, communications director for the ACLU of Delaware.
The comments follow months of local resistance, with residents packing council meetings and staging protests outside Town Hall, arguing that the earlier ordinance was overbroad and burdensome. Ocean View also hired outside legal counsel after the ACLU raised constitutional concerns.