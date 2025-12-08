REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Rehoboth Beach Commissioners are expected to take a closer look at how the popular Bandstand Summer Concert Series is managed, as some businesses raise concerns about crowds, street closures, and changing traffic patterns.
During Monday's city workshop, they will discuss the format. According to the meeting agenda, a recent survey shows several businesses reported negative experiences tied to the events, including reduced foot traffic and frustration over nearby streets being blocked off.
City officials say suggested improvements include better public messaging, updated signage and parking meter information, clearer website explanations, and more consistent communication with residents and visitors before and during the summer season.
Despite concerns, the Bandstand Summer Concert Series continues to be a major draw for the city. For the 2025 season, concerts are scheduled on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. This past summer, Rehoboth hosted 39 performances over three months, with attendance at the most popular shows often surpassing 1,500 people.
City leaders say planning for the 2026 season is already underway, with bookings in progress and a final deadline set for January. One of the top concerns raised by concertgoers: seat saving, a recurring point of contention during the busiest nights.