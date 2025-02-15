It was a snowy week here along the coast, for any stories that may have slipped past you here is your week in review:
Ocean City Considers New Signage to Aid Visitors
The Ocean City Council is considering adding additional signage to help visitors navigate the boardwalk and other areas more effectively.
“Anything that the town can do to help visitors find the buildings that they are looking for is helpful. So if the signage helps, we’re all for it,” said Terry Gordon of Ocean City.
The seaside town is also considering a new color scheme for the signs to improve visibility and clarity.
A snowstorm hit Delmarva on Tuesday, bringing heavy flurries that quickly covered cities, towns, and roads in white. Authorities urged caution as road conditions deteriorated.
Delaware HIV Advocacy Coalition Pushes for State Funding
The Delaware HIV Advocacy Coalition on Wednesday called for increased state funding for HIV testing, prevention, and education.
“I would love to have a conversation about new and novel approaches that we can take for HIV prevention in our state,” said David Mariner with Sussex Pride.
According to the coalition, federal funding for prevention programs was cut by 64 percent in 2024, while HIV cases increased by 10 percent.
Rehoboth Beach Reviews Future of Grove Park Canal Dock
Officials in Rehoboth Beach are assessing the structural damage to the Grove Park Canal Dock. The city is evaluating the costs of either repairing the dock or removing it entirely, they have also noted that the dock doesn't get much use.
DelDOT Announces Lane Closures for Millsboro Bypass Project
The Delaware Department of Transportation announced lane closures related to the ongoing Millsboro Bypass project.
Starting Monday, Feb. 17, intermittent nighttime lane closures will take place on Route 113 near Oak Avenue. The closures are expected to continue through Feb. 28.