OCEAN CITY, Md. – Visitors strolling along the Ocean City Boardwalk may soon have even more guidance, as the town council considers adding additional signage to improve navigation and accessibility.
Currently, there are over 650 signs along the boardwalk, but officials believe more could help visitors find key locations and follow local regulations. The Ocean City Council is set to discuss the possible change on Tuesday that includes new, brightly colored signs and a redesigned welcome sign to enhance the boardwalk experience.
Among the proposed updates are green and pink signs to indicate rules and regulations, as well as blue and yellow signs to provide general information, such as restroom locations.
Some visitors believe the additions will be beneficial, helping tourists and locals alike navigate the boardwalk more easily.
“Anything that the town can do to help visitors find the buildings they’re looking for is helpful,” said local Terry Gordon. “So if the signage helps, we’re all for it.”
However, not everyone is convinced that more signs are necessary. One local resident told CoastTV that taxpayer money could be better spent elsewhere, arguing that the boardwalk already has sufficient signage.
These proposals remain in the early stages, but if approved, changes could be implemented in the near future. The Ocean City Council will review the plans and determine the next steps during their meeting on Tuesday.