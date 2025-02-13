REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Structural concerns at the Grove Park canal dock have prompted an evaluation by Beacon Engineering and Stable Ground In-Situ following a city meeting in January.
Excessive movement in the dock's foundation and distress cracks were among the issues identified. While the dock is closed for the offseason, SGI has recommended ongoing monitoring of the slope for any additional movement, using crack monitors to track problem areas.
Joe DiPascuali, a frequent visitor to Rehoboth Beach, believes removing the dock would be a mistake.
"I think they could definitely do with fixing it," DiPascuali said. "I think maybe the reason that it’s not getting the use they hope it would get is because it needs some repair."
Not all residents share that sentiment. Nancy Doyle, a Rehoboth Beach local, said she has never used the dock and questions its necessity.
"I don’t think we need it," Doyle said. "We shouldn’t mess with the river bank, so I trust what the experts are saying."
Before making a decision, city officials will need cost estimates for repairing or demolishing the structure. For now, the dock remains closed, with its future uncertain.