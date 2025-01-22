REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - During the Jan. 17 city budget meeting, officials discussed allocating $400,000 to repair the Rehoboth Beach canal dock. Proposed upgrades include installing a 16-inch water main, an outfall pipe, and addressing cracks in the dock's retaining wall.
City Manager Taylour Tedder said the dock is currently closed out of an "abundance of caution" in Rehoboth Beach.
Rehoboth Beach Director of Public works Henry Matlosz says the city is continuing to look in to the problems. "Engineers determined that in a few areas it had shifted down up to a quarter inch."
Commissioner Suzanne Goode shared her thoughts on potentially moving forward with improvements. "We should cut our losses," Goode said. "We should consider taking the dock down and not spending any more money."
Andrew Tylecki has seen the construction of the dock since day one.
"If they do have a problem with the dock falling apart, you might as well do away with the idea."
During the Feb. 10 Rehoboth Beach budget meeting, more information will be provided, and a possible decision on the dock's future may be made.