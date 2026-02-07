Local policy changes, winter weather impacts, infrastructure planning, and environmental recovery shaped the week’s top stories across Delmarva.
MONDAY: Millsboro Town Council unanimously approved a zoning change that allows food trucks to operate more easily within town limits. Previously restricted to festivals and special events, food trucks are now permitted to operate year-round under the updated zoning rules, town officials said.
TUESDAY: Slightly warmer temperatures melted ice in the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal and Delaware Bay, creating slushy, shimmering water along the shoreline. Seagulls were spotted along area beaches, though conditions remained challenging in nearby parking lots and along portions of the Lewes-Georgetown Trail, where ice and deterioration were still visible.
WEDNESDAY: In Worcester County, plans for a proposed sports complex moved forward as Ocean City’s Sports Complex Task Force selected a preferred location. The group settled on a 100-acre property behind Stephen Decatur High School, marking a significant step in the long-discussed project.
THURSDAY: Debate continued over a proposed electric rate increase from Delmarva Power. The utility’s request would raise monthly bills by an estimated $9 to $16 for most customers. Democratic lawmakers criticized the timing of the proposal, calling the increase unacceptable, while Republicans argued the blame was misplaced, pointing to state green energy mandates as a major factor driving higher costs.
FRIDAY: The Indian River Bay reopened to clamming and shellfish harvesting following a mandatory 21-day closure, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. The closure began on January 15th after approximately 25,000 gallons of wastewater were released from Millsboro’s wastewater treatment plant. DNREC said the required closure period has now expired.