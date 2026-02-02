Millsboro approves zoning changes to allow mobile food vendors

MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Town Council unanimously approved changes to the town’s zoning code this week that will allow mobile food vendors to operate in designated Highway Commercial areas.
The vote followed a public hearing to amend Chapter 210 of the town code, officially adding a definition for mobile food vendors and permitting them as both principal and accessory uses within the Highway Commercial zoning district. The amendments also establish new operational requirements for vendors.
Town officials said the changes were shaped by feedback from local food truck operators.
“We had several food truck vendors come in and give their feedback,” said Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burke. “And what we determined was we wanted to isolate it to the highway commercial zoning. But you have to get permission from the property owner.”
Under the revised ordinance, mobile food vendors will now be allowed to operate in Highway Commercial zones as long as they comply with the new regulations and receive approval from the property owner where they plan to set up. Prior to Monday night's vote, food truck vendors were only permitted on special occasions, like community events.
Town leaders said the updates are intended to balance economic opportunity with zoning consistency, while providing clearer guidance for both vendors and property owners moving forward.