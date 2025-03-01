Every week on the coast is a busy week so for any of the stories you may have missed, here is your Week In Review:
Demolition Begins on Dewey Beach Government Offices
Demolition of the old town government offices in Dewey Beach began Monday, marking the first step toward constructing a new municipal building. Town leaders cited mold issues and limited space as key reasons for the upgrade.
Tyler Mailloux Pleads Guilty in Fatal Hit-and-Run
Tyler Mailloux, the man accused of killing Berlin teenager Gavin Knupp, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death. During a motions hearing, Mailloux admitted for the first time that he was the driver in the incident. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, though the state is recommending just over three years.
Delaware Lawmakers Address Business Concerns Amid Corporate Departures
Delaware, long known as the corporate capital of America, has seen several high-profile businesses relocate to Texas and Nevada. In response, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is drafting legislation aimed at addressing corporate concerns and retaining businesses in the state.
Rehoboth Beach Forms Task Force to Expand Housing Options
City officials announced Thursday the formation of a task force to explore expanding housing options. Leaders say the current zoning code lacks provisions for mixed-use development, such as buildings with businesses on the ground floor and apartments above. The task force will work to update the code accordingly.
Milton Considers Purchasing Downtown Lots
The town of Milton is considering purchasing six lots in the downtown area, according to a report by CoastTV on Friday. The properties, located on Mulberry Street, Broad Street, and Magnolia Street, total just under two acres. The asking price for the land is $1.65 million.