MILTON, Del. - Milton is considering purchasing six lots totaling just under 2 acres for $1.65 million.
The properties include two homes in the historic district, one commercial lot, two residential lots, and one lot with an existing home. The lots are located at 203 Mulberry St., 117 Broad St., 119 Broad St., 111 Magnolia St., 113 Magnolia St., and 115 Magnolia St.
Anita Cafone who lives in Milton thinks it could be a good investment but says the cost raises concerns
"I think as long as it's up for negotiation, I think it would be a good idea for parking or future business or other plans that the town may have," Cafone said.
Janet Daily who also lives in Milton wants to hear more about how officials justify the cost.
"I can see why the town would be interested because, there's precious little, acreage or land within downtown, and so the proximity to town is very crucial, although that's a big price tag," Daily said.
Town officials plan to discuss potential uses for the lots during Monday’s Town Council meeting.