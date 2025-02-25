SNOW HILL, Md. - Tyler Mailloux has taken a plea deal in the 2022 hit-and-run crash that killed 14-year-old Gavin Knupp, avoiding a jury trial that was set to begin March 3.
During a lengthy motions hearing on Feb. 25 in Worcester County Circuit Court, Mailloux admitted to driving the car that struck and killed Knupp on July 11, 2022, near Berlin. He pleaded guilty to a felony charge of "failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, having known or should reasonably have known that the accident might result in the death of another person and death actually occurred to another.”
People across Delmarva became devastated by Knupp’s death, with his family and neighbors demanding answers and justice in the months following the crash.
Mailloux, who had been out on pretrial release, was taken into custody after waiving his right to a jury trial. His sentencing is scheduled for March 19 at 9:30 a.m. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years, though state prosecutors have recommended 3 years and 227 days.