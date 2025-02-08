Every week here along the coast is a busy week. For those that may have missed a story or two along the way, here is your Week In Review:
'A Day Without Immigrants' Protest
MONDAY – Several coastal communities took part in the national "A Day Without Immigrants" protest. People, largely from the Hispanic community, were encouraged to stay home from work, avoid shopping, and skip school. The demonstration was a response to new deportation policies being pushed by the Trump administration.
High Utility Bills Worry Residents
TUESDAY – Many people have reported unusually high utility bills, with some seeing their charges double. Delmarva Power tells CoastTV that there are no new fees and attributed the increases to colder weather, which has led to higher energy consumption for heating.
Ocean Pines Marina Slip Fees May Increase
WEDNESDAY – The cost of docking a boat in Ocean Pines may rise, as the marina considers a 10 to 12 percent increase in slip fees. If approved, the new rates will take effect in May.
Egg Prices Continue to Rise Due to Bird Flu Outbreak
THURSDAY – The ongoing bird flu outbreak is causing egg prices to soar, impacting businesses and consumers across Delmarva. A representative from Lloyd’s Market reported that two of their four suppliers have been unable to provide eggs in recent weeks. As a result, some businesses have turned to higher-priced options, and some diners are adding surcharges for each egg ordered.
Football Keeps Family Bond Strong
FRIDAY – Ahead of Sunday's big game, two brothers, the Johnsons, reflected on how their love of football was instilled by their late father. Two years after his passing, their passion for the Philadelphia Eagles remains a key part of their family bond.