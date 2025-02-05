OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Association is considering an increase in marina slip fees for the 2025 season.
During a budget meeting on Wednesday, the association proposed raising marina slip fees by 10 percent to 12.25 percent. The increase, aimed at boosting revenue and covering costs, could result in boaters paying an additional $170 to $510, depending on the size of their vessel.
“In this day and age, it seems like everything’s increasing,” said Ocean Pines resident John Mead. “Whether it’s eggs or taxes or anything else.”
Despite the proposed hike, officials note that Ocean Pines’ docking fees remain among the lowest in the area. Mead, who has lived in Ocean Pines for 22 years, believes the increase could be beneficial for the community.
“If it’s still one of the more reasonably priced places to put your boat, I would think that that might be a good thing because they obviously need to supplement their income to be able to run it the way they need to run it and provide good services.” said Mead.
If approved, the new marina slip rates will go into effect in May.