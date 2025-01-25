This Week’s Top Stories Along the Coast.
Ocean City Police Face Hiring Challenges
Ocean City Police are working to fill vacant positions but report that many applicants are struggling to pass the background check process. The department has at least ten openings they say they need to fill quickly.
Emergency Shelter Opens Amid Freezing Temperatures
As frigid temperatures gripped the coast on Tuesday, a local nonprofit was granted emergency shelter status to help the homeless. Higher Ground in Georgetown, provided overnight shelter to more than a dozen people, helping them stay warm and safe during dangerous weather conditions.
Concerns Over Grove Park Canal Dock in Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach officials are worried about the Grove Park canal dock. One city commissioner described it as a "useless liability," citing significant cracks in the dock’s retaining wall. Officials estimate repairs to address the damage could cost up to $400,000.
Maryland Lawmakers Propose Minimum Wage Increase
Maryland lawmakers are considering raising the state’s minimum wage from $15 to $20 per hour by 2030. The proposal also aims to eliminate the disparity between tipped and non-tipped minimum wage workers. However, the business community has voiced significant opposition to the plan.
Debate Over Naming Baltimore’s New Bridge
A debate is underway regarding the name of the new bridge set to replace the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. While some advocate for keeping the original name, civil rights groups have objected, pointing out that Key was a slave owner in the early 1800s. The issue will require several steps before a bill can be brought to a vote.