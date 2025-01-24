Debate over renaming Baltimore’s new Key Bridge continues

A bill introduced earlier this month proposes keeping the Francis Scott Key name. A public hearing on the matter is set to take place today in the Maryland House of Delegates. Another meeting to discuss the issue is scheduled for January 24.

A debate is underway over the name of the bridge that will replace the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

House Bill 0263, sponsored by Delegate R. Long, requires that the Maryland Transportation Authority name the new bridge the Francis Scott Key Memorial Bridge upon its completion. A public hearing on the matter is set to take place today in the Maryland House of Delegates, with another meeting scheduled for January 24 at 2:30 p.m. in the Environment and Transportation Committee.

The bill is accompanied by a fiscal and policy note, which outlines the analysis of the proposal.

Last year, several civil rights groups called for renaming the bridge, citing that Francis Scott Key owned slaves in the early 1800s.

Before the bill moves forward, several steps must occur before it comes up for a vote.

