From a somber burial to new short-term rental proposals, the first week of January brought a mix of mourning, debate, and long-awaited updates across the region.
Monday:
Delaware State Police Corporal Matthew "Ty" Snook was laid to rest on Monday. A solemn funeral procession began before sunrise, led by dozens of motorcycles escorting the hearse to the Bob Carpenter Center. Hundreds gathered to honor Snook’s service and sacrifice.
Corporal Snook was shot and killed while on duty at the Wilmington DMV in late December.
Tuesday:
Ocean City moved forward with its ongoing debate over short-term rental regulations. Town leaders are now considering capping the number of rental licenses in certain areas and eventually phasing them out.
Wednesday:
In Salisbury, a man says his wife was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and missed their son’s final days.
Rigo Lopez said Arlit Maria Martinez was on her way to work along Mount Hermon Road when she was taken into custody. Two days later, their 15-year-old son, Kevin Martinez, a student at Parkside High School, died from cancer.
Still in ICE custody, Martinez never got the chance to say goodbye.
Thursday:
A dead whale washed ashore in Bethany Beach Thursday morning near Ocean Ridge Drive. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed it was a juvenile male humpback whale.
Marine officials say a cause of death has not yet been determined.
Friday:
The long-delayed demolition of the old Dolles building in Rehoboth Beach now has a target date. Town leaders said Friday that the demolition is expected to take place in September after months of delays due to structural issues.
The removal will make way for the One Rehoboth Avenue Hotel, a major downtown redevelopment project.