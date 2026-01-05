Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She
graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a
Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in
Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with
Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with
Delaware State News following her internship.
The public viewing, that started at 9 a.m., was preceded by the arrival of law enforcement officers from across the country in a procession that began at the Christiana Mall around 6:30 a.m. Some of the agencies in attendance include state troopers from Maryland, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.
Delaware State Police said they also expected troopers from as far away as Michigan and the California Highway Patrol to send a delegation. The hearse carrying Cpl. Snook's body arrived along the road lined with the honor guards from police agencies across Delmarva.
