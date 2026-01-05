DSP

NEWARK, Del. - The Celebration of Life for Delaware State Police Corporal Matthew "Ty" Snook is underway at the University of Delaware's Bob Carpenter Center. 

The public viewing, that started at 9 a.m., was preceded by the arrival of law enforcement officers from across the country in a procession that began at the Christiana Mall around 6:30 a.m. Some of the agencies in attendance include state troopers from Maryland, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

Delaware State Police said they also expected troopers from as far away as Michigan and the California Highway Patrol to send a delegation. The hearse carrying Cpl. Snook's body arrived along the road lined with the honor guards from police agencies across Delmarva.
The public viewing ended at noon with a law enforcement pass and review to follow. Click here to watch the DSP livestream of the memorial service.

