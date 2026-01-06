Ocean City

Ocean City council discusses short-term rental licenses.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Council met Monday to discuss how the town should regulate short-term rental licenses in residential areas and mobile home communities.

According to the Ocean City clerk, council members will further discuss three options as they consider how to address short-term rentals such as Airbnbs.

One newly introduced proposal would cap the number of new short-term rental licenses and eventually phase out the licensing. That approach differs from an earlier proposal that called for a cap without a phase-out provision.

A second option would allow existing short-term rental licenses to expire when a property is sold or if the license is not renewed.

A third proposal would implement a permanent freeze on the number of short-term rental licenses in residential and mobile home districts, keeping the existing licenses valid but nontransferable. New license applications would be placed on a waiting list and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis when a property with an existing license is sold or not renewed.

The council will discuss these options further during a later meeting.

